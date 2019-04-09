Air India recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for ground duty posts, salary up to Rs 41,000

Air India recruitment 2019: The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has invited applications for various posts for ground duties in Delhi on a three years’ contract basis. A total of 8 vacancies are on offer. Candidates will be selected by walk-in-interview.

The interview for the post of officer accounts will be conducted on April 27, while for rest of the posts interview will be held on May 4, 2019. The interview will be conducted at Air India Air Transport Services Limited, second floor, GSD Complex, Next to ATC Building, Terminal-2, IGI airport, New Delhi.

Air India recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 8

Officer Accounts – 4

Junior executive human resource/administration – 2

Officer human resource/administration – 2

Air India recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: The upper age limit for the posts is 35 years for the OBC candidates it is 38 and for SC/ST it is 40 years.

Education: Candidates must have obtained an MBA degree in HR with four years of work experience for the post of officer HR. For officer accounts, candidates must have with MBA in finance with three years of relevant work experience of Indian accountant/inter coast and management accountancy certificate.

For the post of junior executive MBA degree holder with a year of work experience or five years of work experience with graduation degree

Air India recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — airindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘careers’ at the end of the page

Step 3: Click on ‘Various Post in Air Transport Services at Delhi’ link

Step 4: Read the advertisement carefully, download the application form

Candidates need to carry duly filled application form along with copies of testimonials and certificates at the examination hall.

Air India recruitment 2019: Fee

Applicants need to send a non-refundable demand draft in favour of “Air India Air Transport Services Ltd.”, payable at Mumbai.

Air India recruitment 2019: Documents needed

Recent, coloured passport size photograph

Education qualification certificates

Caste Certificate

Income certificate

No Objection Certificate from the current employer

Experience Certificate

Discharge certificate

PAN card

Aadhaar Card

Air India recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates at the post of Officer will get Rs 41,000 per month. Applicants selected for the post of officer accounts and junior HR will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 32,200 and Rs 25,300 respectively.

