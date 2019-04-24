Toggle Menu
Air India recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for CA, commerce graduates; salary up to Rs 45,000

Air India recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for CA, commerce graduates; salary up to Rs 45,000

Air India recruitment 2019: The application process is on and will conclude on May 31, 2019. A total of 61 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

Air India recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply at airindia.in. (Representational Image)

Air India recruitment 2019: The Air India has advertised for the posts of accounts executive and accounts clerks at its official website — airindia.in. The application process is on and will conclude on May 31, 2019. A total of 61 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

Interested candidates, who fulfil the above eligibility criteria, would be required to report for registration between 10 am to 12:30 pm at the following Venue and date:

Air India recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 61

Accounts executive – 25

Delhi – 11

Mumbai – 9
Kolkata – 2
Chennai – 1
Hyderabad – 1
Bangalore – 1

Accounts clerk – 36

Delhi – 14
Mumbai – 14
Kolkata – 3
Hyderabad – 1
Bangalore -1

Air India recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years for general category candidates’ it is further relaxed by five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST category and up tp three years for the OBC candidates.

Education: For the post of accounts executive, candidates need to have CA/ICWA/MBA-Finance (fulltime) with two-years experience. For the post of accounts clerk, candidates need to have either CA Inter or ICWA Inter or B.Com with two years experience in SAP (airline accounting).

Air India recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, airindia.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘careers’ at the bottom of the page
Step 3: Click on ‘application format’ next to the ‘advertisement for the post of accounts executive and clerk..’
step 4: A PDF will open, download

Air India recruitment 2019: Documents required

A recent passport size photograph
A duly filled-in Application Form

Original and copy of –

Date of birth
Caste
EWS category certificate
Education qualification certificate
Experience certificate
Photo identity card

Air India recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of accounts executive, candidates will get a salary worth Rs 45,000 per month and for the post of accounts clerk, candidates will get Rs 25,200 per month

