Air India recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 170 Assistant Supervisor posts, how to apply

Air India recruitment 2019: Air India Engineering Services Limited (AISEL) has advertised for Assistant Supervisor posts. The candidates can apply through the official website aiesl.airindia.in on or before September 28, 2019.

There are 170 vacant posts with 15 in the Eastern, 80 in Western, 50 in Northern and 25 in Southern region. The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum one year of working experience.

Air India recruitment 2019: Region wise vacancy details

Eastern: 15

Western: 80

Northern: 50

Southern: 25

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications and experience:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a year of working experience.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration pf Rs 19,750 per month

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the general category candidates will be 33 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation benefits as mentioned in the notification.

Application fee:

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 1,000, while the reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test and interview.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the website- aiesl.airindia.in on or before September 28, 2019.

