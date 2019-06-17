Air India recruitment 2019: Over 200 vacancies, walk-in-interview to commence from this date

Air India recruitment 2019: The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has invited applications for various posts for ground duties at various stations on fixed term contract basis for a period of three years.

There are over 200 vacant posts and the candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview process that is scheduled to be conducted from June 24, 2019.

Air India recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Customer Agent: 111

Duty Manager Terminal: 6

Duty Officer: 10

Jr. Executive – Human Resource / Administration : 11

Assistant -Human Resource / Administration: 6

Data Analyst: 2

Handyman: 100

Officer Human Resource / Administration : 1

Jr. Executive – Human Resource / Administration: 1

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview.

How to apply:

The candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview process as scheduled.

The walk-in-interview process is scheduled to be conducted from June 24, 2019.

Important dates for walk-in-interview process

Customer Agent: June 24

Duty Manager Terminal: June 25

Duty Officer: June 25

Jr. Executive – Human Resource / Administration: June 26

Assistant -Human Resource / Administration: June 26

Data Analyst: June 27

Handyman: June 28

Officer Human Resource / Administration: July 6

Jr. Executive – Human Resource / Administration: July 6, 2019.

Application fee:

The candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 500.

