Air India recruitment 2018: Technicians wanted; 53 vacancies, earn Rs 20,000 per month

Air India recruitment 2018: The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) MRO Nagpur has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of Aircraft Technician (FTE) from the open market. The selection will be done through trade/ skill test and interview. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. Complete details regarding the post may be found on the official website — airindia.in
Vacancy Details
Total vacancies: 53
Designation
Aircraft Technician (FTE): 42
Aircraft Technician (FTE) (exclusively for backshops): 11
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
Aircraft Technician (FTE): The aspirants should be holding AME diploma/ certificate in aircraft maintenance engineering from institutions approved by DGCA under rule 133 B with 60 per cent marks/equivalent grade (55 per cent or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates)
Or
Diploma (3 years)/ degree in engineering (4 years) in mechanical/ electrical/ instrumentation/ electronics/ aeronautical and telecommunication/ radio engineering or equivalent recognised by central/ state government with 60 per cent marks/ equivalent grade( 55 per cent or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).
They should also have a minimum one year aviation experience in aircraft maintenance.
Aircraft Technician (FTE) (exclusively for backshops): The aspirants should be holding diploma/ degree in engineering (3-years) in mechanical/ electrical/ instrumentation/ electronics / aeronautical and telecommunication/ radio engineering or equivalent recognised by central/ state government with 60 per cent marks/ equivalent grade (55 per cent or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).
They should also have a minimum one year aviation experience or three years of experience in industry of repute.
Age limit:
The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms for reserved categories.
Pay Scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.
How to apply
Those who wish to apply may attend the walk-in trade test/ skill test and interview along with the filled in application form in the prescribed format along with all other relevant documents and application fee of Rs 1000 at, ‘Human Resources Department, MRO, Nagpur, Plot No.1, Sector 9,
Notified Area of SEZ, (Near Khapri Railway Station), MIHAN, Nagpur – 441 108’.
Important dates
Interview for Aircraft Technician (Airframe and Engine): September 17 and 19
Interview for Aircraft Technician (Avionics): September 21
Aircraft Technician (Exclusively for backshops): September 24
