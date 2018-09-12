Air India recruitment 2018: Security Agents wanted; 64 vacancies, check salary details

Air India recruitment 2018: The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of Security Agent for ground duties at Goa Airport and its establishment on fixed term contract basis for a period of three years. Those who are interested may attend the walk-in selection process on September 29 and 30. They should carry the printout of the application form along with all other relevant documents.
Vacancy Details
Total vacancies: 64
Designation
Security Agent
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
AVSEC qualified candidates: The aspirants should be graduates in any discipline (minimum three years duration) from a recognised university with ability to speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language. They must possess BCAS Basic AVSEC (12 days new pattern).
Non-AVSEC candidates: The aspirants should be graduates in any discipline (minimum three years duration) from a recognised university with ability to speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language.
Age limit:
AVSEC qualified: The age of the candidates should not exceed 31 years.
Non-AVSEC: The age of the candidates should not exceed 28 years.
Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Important dates
Graduate (with valid basic AVSEC): September 29 (Venue: Air India Limited Dempo House, Ground Floor, Campal, D.B. Marg, Panaji, Goa-403001) — 9 am to 2 pm.
Graduate (without basic AVSEC): September 30 (Venue: Don Bosco High School, M.G. Road, Near Municipal Market, Panaji, Goa-403001) — 7 am to 11 pm.
Selection Procedure
Physical endurance test and written test will be conducted for non-AVSEC candidates. AVSEC candidates will be selected on the basis of personality assessment/ interview.
Pay Scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,360.
