Air India recruitment 2018: Officers wanted, salary upto Rs 32,200 per month

Air India recruitment 2018: The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has issued a notification inviting interested aspirants to apply for the post of Officer (HR & IR) and Officer (Accounts) on fixed term contract basis for a period of three years. Those who wish to apply can mail their applications in prescribed format to rftc.aiatsl@airindia.in. The last date for submission of application form is August 3.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 15

Designation

Officer HR & IR: 3 (Mumbai), 2 (Delhi), 1 (Chennai), 1 (Kolkata)

Officer (Accounts): 2 (Mumbai), 2 (Delhi), 2 (Chennai), 2 (Kolkata)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Officer HR & IR: The aspirant should have pursued MBA or equivalent in HR or personnel management (full time two years course). He/she should have knowledge of MS-Office operations. Preference will be given to those with degree in law/ industrial relation/ labour laws etc.

Officer (Accounts): The aspirant should have pursued inter chartered accountant/inter cost and management accountancy

Or

MBA or equivalent in finance (full time two years course) with knowledge of MS-Office operations.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 32,200.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a group discussion and/or personnel interview.

