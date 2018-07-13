Air India recruitment 2018: Officers wanted, salary upto Rs 32,200 per month

Air India recruitment 2018: The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has issued a notification inviting interested aspirants to apply for the post of Officer (HR & IR) and Officer (Accounts) on fixed term contract basis for a period of three years. Those who wish to apply can mail their applications in prescribed format to rftc.aiatsl@airindia.in. The last date for submission of application form is August 3.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 15
Designation
Officer HR & IR: 3 (Mumbai), 2 (Delhi), 1 (Chennai), 1 (Kolkata)
Officer (Accounts): 2 (Mumbai), 2 (Delhi), 2 (Chennai), 2 (Kolkata)
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
Officer HR & IR: The aspirant should have pursued MBA or equivalent in HR or personnel management (full time two years course). He/she should have knowledge of MS-Office operations. Preference will be given to those with degree in law/ industrial relation/ labour laws etc.
Officer (Accounts): The aspirant should have pursued inter chartered accountant/inter cost and management accountancy
Or
MBA or equivalent in finance (full time two years course) with knowledge of MS-Office operations.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Pay Scale
The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 32,200.
Selection procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of a group discussion and/or personnel interview.
