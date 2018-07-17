Air India jobs 2018: Walk-in recruitment for 76 various vacancies, important dates

Air India recruitment 2018: The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has invited application from eligible candidates to apply for ground duties at Coimbatore airport on fixed term contract for a period of three years. The selection will be done on the basis of screening, written test, group discussion/ literacy test, physical endurance test/ trade test (comprise of trade knowledge and driving test).
Those who wish to be considered for this recruitment are required to walk-in at the venue along with application form duly filled-in and copies of the testimonials/certificates and non-refundable application fee of 500 by means of a demand draft in favour of “Air India Air Transport Services Ltd.” , payable at Mumbai.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 76
Designation
Customer Agent: 42
Senior Ramp Services Agent: 4
Ramp Services Agent: 4
Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: 4
Handyman/ Handywomen: 22
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
Customer Agent: The aspirant should be a graduate from a recognised university under
10+2+3 pattern with one year experience in passenger handling at airports.
Senior Ramp Services Agent: The aspirant should have pursued three years diploma in mechanical/ electrical/ production/ electronics/ automobile engineering recognised by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (total 3 years) in motor vehicle/ auto electrical/ air conditioning/ diesel mechanic/ bench fitter/ welder (ITI with NCTVT – certificate) after passing SSC/ equivalent examination with Hindi/ English/ local language , as one of the subject.
Ramp Services Agent: The aspirant should have pursued three years diploma in mechanical/ electrical/ production/ electronics/ automobile engineering recognised by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (total 3 years) in motor vehicle/ auto electrical/ air conditioning/ diesel mechanic/
bench fitter/ welder (ITI with NCTVT – certificate) after passing SSC/ equivalent examination with Hindi/ English/ local language, as one of the subject.
Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: The aspirant should have passed SSC (Class 10) and must possess a valid HMV driving license.
Handyman/ Handywomen: The aspirant should have passed SSC (Class 10) and must be able to read and understand English Language.
Age limit:
Senior Ramp Services Agent: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.
All other posts: The age of the candidates should not exceed 28 years.
Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Pay Scale
Customer Agent: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,360.
Senior Ramp Services Agent: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,460.
Ramp Services Agent: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,360.
Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,660.
Handyman/ Handywomen: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 13,860.
Dates for walk-in-interview
Customer Agent: August 3 (Venue – The Castello Residency, 12/207, Avinashi Road, Sitra, Opp. To KMCH, Coimbatore 641014).
Handyman/ Handywomen: August 4 (Venue – Kovai Vidya Mandhir School 596, Thottipalayam pirivu, MGR Nagar, Avinashi Road, Civil Aerodrome Post, Chinniyampalayam, Coimbatore 641 062).
All other posts: August 5 (Venue: Kovai Vidya Mandhir School 596, Thottipalayam pirivu, MGR Nagar, Avinashi Road, Civil Aerodrome Post, Chinniyampalayam, Coimbatore 641 062).
