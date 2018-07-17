Air India jobs 2018: Walk-in recruitment for 76 various vacancies, important dates

Air India recruitment 2018: Those who wish to be considered for this recruitment are required to walk-in at the venue. Those who wish to be considered for this recruitment are required to walk-in at the venue.

Air India recruitment 2018: The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has invited application from eligible candidates to apply for ground duties at Coimbatore airport on fixed term contract for a period of three years. The selection will be done on the basis of screening, written test, group discussion/ literacy test, physical endurance test/ trade test (comprise of trade knowledge and driving test).

Those who wish to be considered for this recruitment are required to walk-in at the venue along with application form duly filled-in and copies of the testimonials/certificates and non-refundable application fee of 500 by means of a demand draft in favour of “Air India Air Transport Services Ltd.” , payable at Mumbai.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 76

Designation

Customer Agent: 42

Senior Ramp Services Agent: 4

Ramp Services Agent: 4

Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: 4

Handyman/ Handywomen: 22

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Customer Agent: The aspirant should be a graduate from a recognised university under

10+2+3 pattern with one year experience in passenger handling at airports.

Senior Ramp Services Agent: The aspirant should have pursued three years diploma in mechanical/ electrical/ production/ electronics/ automobile engineering recognised by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (total 3 years) in motor vehicle/ auto electrical/ air conditioning/ diesel mechanic/ bench fitter/ welder (ITI with NCTVT – certificate) after passing SSC/ equivalent examination with Hindi/ English/ local language , as one of the subject.

Ramp Services Agent: The aspirant should have pursued three years diploma in mechanical/ electrical/ production/ electronics/ automobile engineering recognised by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (total 3 years) in motor vehicle/ auto electrical/ air conditioning/ diesel mechanic/

bench fitter/ welder (ITI with NCTVT – certificate) after passing SSC/ equivalent examination with Hindi/ English/ local language, as one of the subject.

Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: The aspirant should have passed SSC (Class 10) and must possess a valid HMV driving license.

Handyman/ Handywomen: The aspirant should have passed SSC (Class 10) and must be able to read and understand English Language.

Age limit:

Senior Ramp Services Agent: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.

All other posts: The age of the candidates should not exceed 28 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

Customer Agent: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,360.

Senior Ramp Services Agent: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,460.

Ramp Services Agent: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,360.

Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,660.

Handyman/ Handywomen: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 13,860.

Dates for walk-in-interview

Customer Agent: August 3 (Venue – The Castello Residency, 12/207, Avinashi Road, Sitra, Opp. To KMCH, Coimbatore 641014).

Handyman/ Handywomen: August 4 (Venue – Kovai Vidya Mandhir School 596, Thottipalayam pirivu, MGR Nagar, Avinashi Road, Civil Aerodrome Post, Chinniyampalayam, Coimbatore 641 062).

All other posts: August 5 (Venue: Kovai Vidya Mandhir School 596, Thottipalayam pirivu, MGR Nagar, Avinashi Road, Civil Aerodrome Post, Chinniyampalayam, Coimbatore 641 062).

