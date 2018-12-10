Air India Express advertises for 46 jobs: Here’s how to apply

Air India Express recruitment: The Air India express has advertised on its official website – airindiaexpress.in for 46 jobs across nine departments. The last date to send the applications will be December 15. Candidates will be selected on a contract basis for five years and can be placed anywhere in the country. While the candidates will have to arrange for their house arrangement on their own.

The candidates will be expected to go through a selection process of multiple stages. After sending their applications, the candidates will be shortlisted based on eligibility criteria following which shortlisted candidates will have to attempt for a written test followed by personal interview and pre-employment and medical examinations.

Air India Express recruitment: Post-wise vacancy detail

Operations – 21

Commercial – 1

Airport services – 10

Flight safety – 3

Training – 2

Finance – 3

Engineering – 3

HR – 1

IT – 2

Air Indian express: How to apply –

The duly filled applications should be mailed at the given address –

The Chief of HR

Air India Express Limited

Airlines House, Durbar Hall Road,

Near Gandhi Square,

Kochi- 682016

Applications should reach by December 15, 2018.

Air India express: Required documents

Interested candidates should send the following applictations –

passport size photos, aadhaar card, class 10, class 12 and degree marksheets and passing certificates, domicile certificate, additional qualification, caste certificate, experience certificate, discharge certificate.

