Air India Express recruitment 2019: Apply to get above Rs 1 lakh, 43 vacancies

Air India Express recruitment 2019: Air India express has advertised on its official website – airindiaexpress.in for 43 vacant posts. There are 43 vacant posts, and the selected candidates for the posts of Chief Manager will get a salary of around Rs 1.1 lakh (1,10,000) per month.
The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree to apply for the posts. The maximum upper age limit of the candidates is 70 years.
Air India Express recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Total vacant posts: 43
Post wise vacancy details:
Chief Manager: 1
Officer Operations: 12
Route Manager: 4
Pricing Analyst: 1
Deputy Manager (Finance): 6
Officer (Finance): 6
Senior Assistant: 7
Deputy Manager (HR): 1
Officer (HR): 1
Assistant (HR): 1
Deputy Chief of Training Grade: 1
Synthetic Flight Instructor: 1
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification: The candidates need to hold Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree according to the posts.
Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 70 years. For post wise detail on age limit, please check the official notification.
Pay scale: The candidates selected for the post of Chief Manager will get a pay scale of around Rs 1.1 lakh (1,10,000) per month. For post wise details on remuneration, please check the official notification.
Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview
How to apply:
The candidates can apply through the official website- airindiaexpress.in on or before April 7, 2019.
Important date:
Last date to apply online: April 7, 2019.