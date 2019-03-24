Air India Express recruitment 2019: Apply to get above Rs 1 lakh, 43 vacancies

Air India Express recruitment 2019: Air India express has advertised on its official website – airindiaexpress.in for 43 vacant posts. There are 43 vacant posts, and the selected candidates for the posts of Chief Manager will get a salary of around Rs 1.1 lakh (1,10,000) per month.

Advertising

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree to apply for the posts. The maximum upper age limit of the candidates is 70 years.

Air India Express recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 43

Post wise vacancy details:

Chief Manager: 1

Officer Operations: 12

Route Manager: 4

Pricing Analyst: 1

Deputy Manager (Finance): 6

Officer (Finance): 6

Senior Assistant: 7

Deputy Manager (HR): 1

Officer (HR): 1

Assistant (HR): 1

Deputy Chief of Training Grade: 1

Synthetic Flight Instructor: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to hold Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree according to the posts.

Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 70 years. For post wise detail on age limit, please check the official notification.

Advertising

Pay scale: The candidates selected for the post of Chief Manager will get a pay scale of around Rs 1.1 lakh (1,10,000) per month. For post wise details on remuneration, please check the official notification.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website- airindiaexpress.in on or before April 7, 2019.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 7, 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.