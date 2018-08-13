Air India Express recruitment 2018: Apply for 77 vacant posts at airindia.in

Air India Express recruitment 2018: The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 20,000 per month Air India Express recruitment 2018: The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 20,000 per month

Air India Express recruitment 2018: Air India has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for 77 technician vacancies in Air India Express. All the aspirants who want to apply can do so through the official website, airindia.in. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 20,000 per month. The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 35 years.

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a post graduate diploma or certificate from a recognised university or institution.

Application fee:

The General/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. However, the candidates belong to SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen does not have to pay any application fee.

How to apply:

The candidates have to appear for interview with all the releavant documents on these scheduled dates.

Place of interview:

Personnel Department, A-320 Avionics Complex, Terminal 2, IGI Airport, (Near Customs House), Delhi 110037 (D: 011- 25652442)

Schedule dates of interview:

A to Q (name according to alphabetical order), (Educational qualifications- Diploma in Engineering) – September 4, 2018 (9:30 AM)

R to Z (name according to alphabetical order),(Educational qualifications- Diploma in Engineering) – Septembrer 5, 2018 (9:30 AM)

A to L (name according to alphabetical order), (Educational qualifications- AME Diploma/ Certificate) – September 6, 2018 (9:30 AM)

M to R (name according to alphabetical order), (Educational qualifications- AME Diploma/Certificate)- September 7, 2018 (9:30 AM)

S to Z (name according to alphabetical order), (Educational qualifications- AME Diploma/Certificate)- September 8, 2018 (9:30 AM)

All Candidates with qualification C (Ex-SM): September 10, 2018 (9:30 AM).

