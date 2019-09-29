AIIMS Senior Resident competitive exams 2019 date released, check details

AIIMS Senior Resident competitive exams 2019: The recruitment examinations for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Senior Residents/ Senior Demonstrators will be conducted on November 24, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website- aiimsexams.org till October 15, 2019.

“Online applications are invited from Indian Citizens as per Govt. of India Residency Scheme, for the tenure posts of Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators for a maximum period upto 3 years,” read the AIIMS notification. “These posts include existing vacant posts, backlog vacancies of SC, ST, OBC and the posts which are likely to fall vacant (Stage-l) between 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2020,” mentioned the official notification.

The recruitment examination will be conducted at Delhi/ NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to Post Graduate (PG) on November 17, 2019. The admit card for the examination will be available on the website on November 6, 2019.

The results are expected to be declared on November 22, 2019. The counselling process will be conducted on December 2, 2019.

AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.