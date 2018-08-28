AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment for 600 vacancies: How to apply

AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018: There are 668 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, on or before September 14 AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018: There are 668 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, on or before September 14

AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates for various vacant posts at the institute. There are 668 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, on or before September 14.

Vacancy details:

Total number of posts: 668

Nursing Officer- 611

Technical Officer- 9

Senior Programmer- 1

Radiotherapy Technician- 17

Programmer- 2

Private Secretary- 5

Personal Assistant- 7

Office Assistant- 16.

How to apply

The candidates may apply through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, on or before September 14

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Step 2: Use your registered email id

Step 3: Fill every details as mentioned

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Once complete, click on the submit button

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Nursing Officer: The candidates should hold Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (B.Sc Nursing) from a recognised university or institute.

Technical Officer: The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent)

Senior Programmer: The candidates should have a BE/BTech/MCA/B.Sc with diploma in Computer Application. 10 years of working experience in IT Systems/ Networking/ Hardware configuration/ Software programming in Ministries/ Departments of Government of India/ State government/ Union Territories/ Statutory/ Autonomous Bodies are required for the post.

Radiotherapy Technician: A diploma in Radiography with two years of working experience is required for the post.

Programmer (Data Processing Assistant): The applicant must have a diploma in Radiography from a recognised institution with two years of experience.

Private Secretary: Any degree from a recognised university is required for the post

Personal Assistant and Office Assistant: The applicant must possess a degree from a recognised university or equivalent.

Age limit:

Nursing officer: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years.

Technical Officer: The age of the candidates should not be above 40 years.

Senior Programmer: The age of the candidates should not be above 50 years.

Radiotherapy technician: The age of the candidates should be between 21 to 35 years.

Programmer (Data Processing Assistant), Private Secretary, Personal Assistant: The candidates must be in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years

Office Assistant: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not cross 21 years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: August 27, 2018

Last date to apply: September 14, 2018.

