AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 184 posts, pay scale over Rs 2.15 lakh

AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates for various vacant posts at the institute. There are 184 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, on or before December 12, 2019.

The candidates should hold Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (B.Sc Nursing) from a recognised university or institute. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of over Rs 2.15 lakh.

Vacancy details:

Total number of posts: 184

Post wise vacancy details:

Financial Advisor: 1

Superintending Engineer: 1

Chief Nursing Officer: 1

Senior Analyst (System Analyst): 1

Finance and Chief Accounts Officer: 1

Hospital Architect: 1

Nursing Superintendent: 3

Senior Stores Officer: 1

Chief Dietician: 1

Chief Medical Social Service Officer: 1

Deputy Chief Security Officer: 1

Senior Administrative Officer: 1

Principal Private Secretary: 2

CSSD Officer: 1

Accounts Officer: 2

Stores Officer: 1

Chief Medical Record Officer: 1

Supervising Medical Social Service Officer: 1

Security Officer: 1

Assistant Nursing Superintendent: 25

Staff Nurse Grade 1 (Nursing Sisters): 100

Library and Information Officer: 1

How to apply

The candidates may apply through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, on or before December 12, 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Step 2: Use your registered email id

Step 3: Fill every details as mentioned

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Once complete, click on the submit button

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Nursing Officer: The candidates should hold Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (B.Sc Nursing) from a recognised university or institute.

For details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 56 years. For details on age limit, please check the official website.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of over Rs 2.15 lakh. The candidates pay scale will vary from Rs 25,500 to 2,15,900. For details on pay scale, please check the official notification.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: October 27, 2019

Last date to apply: December 12, 2019.

