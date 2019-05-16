AIIMS-Delhi Junior Resident recruitment 2019: Apply for junior residents posts

AIIMS-Delhi recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications from Indian Citizens for the post of junior residents (Non-Academic) for July 2019 session. The entry pay for the post will be Rs 56,100 per month and usual allowances. The last date for online submission of applications is June 3, 2019. The candidates can apply online at jr.aiimsexams.org/StudentLogin.aspx.

Eligibility criteria

— Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of internship) or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/MDI.

— Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency (Non-Academic) i.e. 1 July, 2019 will be considered.

— DMC/DDC registration is mandatory before joining if selected.

— Those who had joined Junior Residency (Non-Academic) at the AIIMS and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorised absence or any other disciplinary/ground, will be ineligible to be considered for these posts even if they qualify otherwise.

— For all eligible candidates, a maximum of three terms are allowed. AIIMS graduates will be considered to be allotted on a preferential basis. Candidates who have done three terms of Junior Residency either at AIIMS or outside will not be considered. Experience in Army Services, Central Health Services, private nursing homes and private practice will be taken as equivalent to Junior Residency (Non-Academic)

Online registration and submission of application form

The last date for submitting the completed online form is June 3, 2019. The counselling shall be held on June 13 in Jawarhal Auditorium, AIIMS. Late and/or incomplete applications will not be entertained.

An acknowledgment will be sent to applications whose online registration is successful in their email ID. The application status will be available on http://www.aiims.ac.in and http://www.aiims.edu.

Documents to be attached with the registration slip

Selected candidates appearing for allotment by personal appearance should bring the documents in original along with 1 set of attested copy of the documents – degree, marksheet, internship completion certificate, date of birth, caste certificate, PWD certificate and DMC/DDC registration for verification. Candidates will not be allowed to sit for counselling without these documents.

Counselling

The number of candidates in the unreserved category will be four times the number of posts. For reserved category posts, all applicants under reserved EWS/OBC/ST/SC/PWD including OPH category will be called for counselling.

Junior Residency (Non-Academic) will be provided first to all the AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

Merit for AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates will be made on the basis of the graduates’ aggregate marks in the I, II and final professional examinations.