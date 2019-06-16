AIIMS recruitment 2019: Apply for 96 jobs for 10th pass, salary up to Rs 63200

AIIMS recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications for the post of store keeper-cum-clerk and junior administrative assistant. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, aiimspatna.org. A total of 96 jobs are on offer and the last date to apply is July 30, 5 pm.

Candidates will be selected through a written test and a skill test for the post of administrator but for clerk, only a written test will be conducted. The written exam will be of three-hours duration and the dates will be declared soon.

AIIMS recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 96

Junior administrative assistant – 11

Storekeeper-cum-clerk – 85

AIIMS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: To apply for the jobs, an applicant must be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 27 years or the administrative assistant and for the storekeeper’s job, the upper age limit is 30 years. For reserved category candidates, relaxations as per government norms are provided.

Education: For the post of junior administrative assistant, one must have cleared class 12 from a recognised board or have cleared class 10 with five years of service as a lower division clerk. For the post of the storekeeper, the applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognized university.

AIIMS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimspatna.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘jobs’

Step 3: Click on ‘check adds’, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ next to the post you wish to apply for

Step 5: Click on ‘register here’, fill details, write code, click submit

Step 6: Log-in using the registration code

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

AIIMS recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates need to submit application fee of Rs 1000. For reserved category candidates and women, the same is Rs 200.

AIIMS recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 19900 to Rs 63,200.

