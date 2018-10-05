AIIMS recruitment 2018: Apply for 2000 Nursing Officer posts from October 8

AIIMS recruitment 2018: There are 2000 Nursing Officer vacancies, and the online application process will be held from October 8 to October 29, 2018. (Image source: pixabay.com) AIIMS recruitment 2018: There are 2000 Nursing Officer vacancies, and the online application process will be held from October 8 to October 29, 2018. (Image source: pixabay.com)

AIIMS recruitment 2018: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the positions of Nursing Officer. There are 2000 Nursing Officer vacancies, and the online application process will be held from October 8 to October 29, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 2000

Name of the post: Nursing officer

Institute wise vacancy details:

AIIMS Bhopal: 600

AIIMS Jodhpur: 600

AIIMS Patna: 500

AIIMS Raipur: 300

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirant should have pursued B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university

Or

B.Sc (post-certificate)/post basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university.

They should also be registered as as nurse and midwife in state/Indian nursing council.

Or

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/board or council.

Age limit:

The age of the aspirant should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test only.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply may submit their applications through online mode. The fee can be paid through credit card/debit card and net banking. In order to apply, aspirants should visit the official website aiimsexams.org.

Application fee:

General/ OBC candidates: Rs 1500

SC/ST candidates: Rs 1200

The reserve category candidates including persons with disabilities will get exemptions as per the norms.

