AIIMS-Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: Apply for 200 posts, salary up to Rs 1.43 lakh

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has advertised for the post of staff nurses grade II. The application process is open and the last date to apply is July 21 (Sunday). A total of 200 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a recruitment exam. The dates of the same are yet to be announced. It will be a 100 marks exam for 90 minutes duration. Candidates will be testing against subject knowledge fo concerned post (nursing) and general aptitude and awareness as well as basic computer knowledge. The subject knowledge is of 80 marks while the general aptitude and computer knowledge each is for 10 marks.

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have BSc (honours) Nursing or BSc (post certificate) or BSc (post basic) nursing from a recognised institute. Candidates with diploma in general nursing midwifery with two-years of experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital can also apply

Age: To be eligible to apply for the job, candidates should be 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years The age will be calculated as on July 21, 2019.

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsraipur.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘vacancies’ in the drop-down menu of ‘recruitment’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘link’ next to ‘advertisement for nursing officer’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 6: Fill details, click on submit, verify using OTP

Step 7: Log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Fill form, upload documents

Step 9: Make payment

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 1000. For reserved category and PwD candidates, the same is Rs 800.

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary between the rage of Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400.

