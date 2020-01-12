AIIMS Patna hires 206 Nursing Officers; eligibility criteria, application fees, pay scale, details

AIIMS recruitment 2020: The online application process will be closed on February 12, 2020 AIIMS recruitment 2020: The online application process will be closed on February 12, 2020

AIIMS recruitment 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Nursing Officers. There are a total of 206 vacant posts, and the candidate can apply through the website- aiimspatna.org. The last date to apply online is February 12, 2020.

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 30 years. The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

AIIMS Nursing Officers recruitment 2020: Category wise vacancy details

General category- 81

EWS- 20

OBC- 54

SC- 36

ST- 15

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirant should have pursued B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university

Or

B.Sc (post-certificate)/post basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university.

They should also be registered as as nurse and midwife in state/Indian nursing council.

Or

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/board or council.

Age limit:

The age of the aspirant should be maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test only.

Application fee:

General/ OBC candidates: Rs 1500

SC/ST candidates: Rs 1200

The reserve category candidates including persons with disabilities will get exemptions as per the norms.

How to apply

The candidates can apply online through the official website till February 12, 2020.

Those who wish to apply may submit their applications through online mode. The fee can be paid through credit card/debit card and net banking. In order to apply, aspirants should visit the official website aiimsexams.org.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd