AIIMS Nursing Officer results 2019 declared, how to check

AIIMS Nursing Officer results 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the results for Nursing Officer recruitment examinations. The candidates can check the results through the official website- aiimsexams.org.

The recruitment examination was conducted on September 15, 2019.

AIIMS Nursing Officer results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The individual Marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the above-mentioned Examination is available on the website, aiimsexams.org.

“This result is provisional subject to fulfilment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement as well as a subsequent addendum, corrigendum, Memorandum etc. received from Recruitment Cell, AIIMS, New Delhi,” read the official notification.

The selected candidates will get a salary between the rage of Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400.

