AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card 2020 released, download now

AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for Nursing Officer recruitment examinations. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website – aiimsexams.org.

The hall ticket is available to download for the cities of Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur. There are in total 600 vacancies in AIIMS Bhopal, 600 vacancies in AIIMS Jodhpur, 500 vacancies in AIIMS Patna, and 300 vacancies in AIIMS Raipur.

AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates should have BSc (honours) Nursing or BSc (post certificate) or BSc (post basic) nursing from a recognised institute. Those with diploma in general nursing midwifery with two years of experience are also eligible.

Selections will be made on the basis of a written test only. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

