AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card 2019 released, how to check

AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the admit card for Nursing Officer recruitment examinations. The candidates can download the admit card through the official websie- aiimsexams.org.

Advertising

AIIMS will conduct the Nursing Officer recruitment examination on September 15 from 9 am to 12 noon.

AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card released, how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Advertising

Candidates should have BSc (honours) Nursing or BSc (post certificate) or BSc (post basic) nursing from a recognised institute. Candidates with diploma in general nursing midwifery with two-years of experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital can also apply

AIIMS nursing officer recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary between the rage of Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.