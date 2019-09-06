AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card 2019 released, how to check

AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the admit card for Nursing Officer recruitment examinations. The candidates can download the admit card through the official websie- aiimsexams.org.
AIIMS will conduct the Nursing Officer recruitment examination on September 15 from 9 am to 12 noon.
AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card released, how to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org
Step 2: Click on the download admit card link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Candidates should have BSc (honours) Nursing or BSc (post certificate) or BSc (post basic) nursing from a recognised institute. Candidates with diploma in general nursing midwifery with two-years of experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital can also apply
AIIMS nursing officer recruitment 2019: Salary
Selected candidates will get a salary between the rage of Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400
Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.