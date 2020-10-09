AIIMS NORCET result 2020 released, how to check

AIIMS NORCET result 2020 available at aiimsexams.org. Representational image/ file

AIIMS NORCET Result 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result for the Nursing officer recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 2020). The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- aiimsexams.org.

The recruitment exam was held on September 8 for 3,803 vacant nursing officer posts. The merit list released today is final and the interview session will not take place. “No interviews shall be held in accordance with the DOPT Office Memorandum No. 39020/01/2013-Estt.(B)-Part dated 29 December 2015,” as per the official circular.

AIIMS NORCET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2020’

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the provisionally qualified candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The qualifying marks for the general/ EWS category is 50 per cent, 45 per cent for OBC, and 40 per cent for SC, ST. The selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

