AIIMS non-faculty group A, B, C recruitment: Apply for 418 posts, check deatils

AIIMS recruitment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited applications for a total of 418 posts including scientist-II, medical physicist, programmers among others. The application process is on at aiims.edu, aiimsexams.org and will conclude on March 12. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply within the deadline.

For the post of scientist candidates will have to clear an interview for rest of group A posts an online exam and an interview will be held. For group B and C posts an online exam, skill test and written exam will be held. The age, and education qualification varies as per the designation, candidates need to refer to the official notification.

AIIMS recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on recruitment

Step 3: Click on the post you wish to apply fir

Step 4: Click on new registration, give details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

AIIMS recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of rs 1500; for those belonging to SC, ST and EWS category the fee is Rs 1200.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Patna has also released notification to hire at the post of nursing officers. A total of 206 posts are to be filled under this recruitment. The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

