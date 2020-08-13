AIIMS New Delhi invites applications for 3,803 Nursing Officer posts, selection through common eligibility test

AIIMS New Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: NORCET 2020 will be held on September 1. Representational image/ file

AIIMS New Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the positions of Nursing Officer. There are 3,803 vacancies, and the selection will be held through Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 2020). The online exam will be held on Tuesday, September 1.

The candidates can apply through the website – aiimsexams.org till August 18, 2020. The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month. The aspirant should have pursued a minimum BSc (Hons) Nursing/ BSc Nursing to apply for the post.

AIIMS New Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

The aspirant should have pursued B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university

Or

B.Sc (post-certificate)/post basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university.

They should also be registered as a nurse and midwife in state/Indian nursing council.

Or

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/board or council.

Age limit

The age of the aspirant should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected through Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 2020). The paper will consist of 200 MCQs of 200 marks, and will be of three hours duration.

The qualifying marks for general/ EWS category is 50 per cent, 45 per cent for OBC, and 40 per cent for SC, ST.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply may submit their applications through online mode. The fee can be paid through credit card/debit card and net banking. In order to apply, aspirants should visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Application fee:

General/ OBC candidates: Rs 1500

SC/ST candidates: Rs 1200

The reserve category candidates including persons with disabilities will get exemptions as per the norms.

