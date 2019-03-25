AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2019: Online application process for 139 vacancies begins, check details

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has released a recruitment notification to fill in posts for faculty at its campus. There are 139 vacant posts, and the candidates with a graduate/ post graduate degree can apply for the posts.

The candidates need to apply online within 30 days from the date of publication of notification in Employment News i.e. March 23.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 139

Post wise vacancy details:

Professor: 36

Additional Professor: 31

Associate Professor: 44

Assistant Professor: 28

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

General discipline: Aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 is required. Three years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of specialty.

Superspeciality discipline: Aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialties and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialties. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 is required.

One years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of specialty. no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognised degree of D.M/M.Ch. or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

Age limit:

Professor/ Additional Professor: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 58 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 50 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply online through the official website, aiims.jodhpur.edu.in within 30 days from the date of publication in employment news/ rojgar samachar i.e. March 23, 2019.

