AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2018: Looking for a good package, apply online before August 24

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2018: All the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before August 24 AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2018: All the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before August 24

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2018: All India Institute of Medical Science, Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor in the various departments of the institute. All the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before August 24.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Professor:

Medical Candidates (General Discipline)

The candidates need to possess a post graduate degree (MD/ MS), M.Ch. for Surgical super-specialities, and DM for Medical super specialities. The candidates need to possess twelve or fourteen years of teaching or reserach experience from a recognised institution.

Non-Medical candidates

The candidates need to possess Master’s degree or a doctorate degree from a recognised university with a minimum of fourteen years of tecahing or research experience in a recognised institution.

Additional Professor:

Medical candidates (General Discipline)

The candidates need to possess a MD/ MS or a recognised qualification with ten years of working experience in a recognised institution.

Super Speciality:

The candidates need to possess a MD/ MS or a post graduate qualification with eight years of teaching or research experience in a recognised institution.

For details on post wise educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

Professor: The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs 37,400 to 67,000 with an additional grade pay of of Rs 10,500 per month.

Additional Professor: The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs 37,400 to 67,000 with an additional grade pay of of Rs 9,500 per month.

Associate Professor: The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs 37,400 to 67,000 with an additional grade pay of of Rs 9,000 per month.

Assistant Professor: The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs.15,600-39,100 per month with an additional grade pay of Rs 8,000.

Age limit:

Professor/ Additional Professor: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 58 years.

Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 50 years.

However, the candidates belong to SC/ ST, OBC, government servant will get age relaxation as per the norms.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. The minimum cut off marks in the personal interview for selection to the faculty posts will be 60 per cent for the UR, 55 per cent for OBC and 50 per cent for SC/ST/ Persons with Disability category.

Interview:

The interview will be held at AIIMS Jodhpur.

Application fees:

The general/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,000, while, FRs 1,000 for SC/ ST category candidates.

Important date:

Last date to apply: August 24.

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply through the official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before August 24.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd