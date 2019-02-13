AIIMS Jodhpur clerk, data operator admit card released; how to download

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS), Jodhpur has released admit cards for the post of lower division clerk, upper division clerk and data entry operators in its official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. A total of 37 posts are on offer.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by a skill test to be recruited at the jobs. The written exam will a multiple choice-based exam. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates will be given three hours time to solve the 200 marks exam.

AIIMS Jodhpur clerk admit card 2019: Exam scheme

AIIMS Jodhpur clerk admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment notices’ under recruitment

Step 3: Click on ‘Download admit card’ next to ‘Recruitment for the post of clerk, daat operator’ link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without a valid admit card.

According to official notice, candidates also need to bring Aadhaar card/ other government approved identity card such as PAN card, driving license etc. along with two passport sized photographs to the exam hall.

