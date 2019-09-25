AIIMS Gorakhpur faculty recruitment 2019: Apply for 124 posts, salary up to Rs 1.68 lakh

AIIMS Gorakhpur faculty recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the post of professor, additional professor, associate professor and assistant professor. A total of 124 vacancies are open.

Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. Applications are open and the last date to apply is October 21.

AIIMS Gorakhpur faculty recruitment 2019: Eligibility

For the post of professor, candidates should have a postgraduate degree with 14 years of work experience. For super speciality posts, candidates need a super speciality degree with 12 years of experience.

For additional professor posts, candidates with a postgraduate degree and 10 years of experience can apply. For associate professors’ posts, candidates with a postgraduate degree and six years of experience can apply.

For non-medical professionals for professor and additional professor posts, candidates need a postgraduate degree with 10 and 7 years of work experience. For non-medical candidates applying or associate professor’s post, candidates need a PhD degree with 6 years of academic experience.

AIIMS Gorakhpur faculty recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘for AIIMS Gorakhpur recruitment’ under the main banner on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on apply now nest to Gorakhpur link

Step 5: Click on ‘register now’ under ‘new registration’

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

AIIMS Gorakhpur faculty recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of professor, candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 1,68,900 and for the additional professor, the basic salary is Rs 1,48,200 while for the associate and assistant professor the salary is Rs 1,38,300 and Rs 1,23,100 per month. Candidates will get allowances in addition to basic salary.

