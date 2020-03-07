AIIMS faculty recruitment: Apply for 164 posts, salary up to Rs 2.20 lakh

AIIMS recruitment: Apply at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in (Representational image) AIIMS recruitment: Apply at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in (Representational image)

AIIMS faculty recruitment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu has invited applications for several faculty positions including professor, assistant professor, associate professor and additional professor. The applications are open and interested candidates can apply at the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

The application process had begun in February and will conclude on April 7, 11:59 pm. A total of 164 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

AIIMS faculty recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘job’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the registration link next to advertisement at Jammu

Step 4: Click on ‘register now’ and fill details, verify

Step 5: Log-in using credentials so created

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

AIIMS faculty recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 3000 as application fee, for females the same is Rs 100 and the reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 500.

AIIMS faculty recruitment: Eligibility

Education: For non-medical category candidates must have a doctorate degree while for medical category candidates having postgraduate level of qualification can apply. Work experience is needed for every post, candidates need to check the same as it varies based on past and degrees acquired.

AIIMS faculty recruitment: Salary

Those selected for the post of a professor will get a salary up to Rs 2.20 lakh. Those at the level of additional, associate and assistant profess will get salary up to Rs 2.11 lakh, Rs 2.09 lakh and Rs 1.67 lakh, respectively.

