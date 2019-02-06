Toggle Menu
AIIMS faculty recruitment 2019: Apply for 19 posts, salary Rs 1 lakh per month

AIIMS faculty recruitment 2019: Candidates less than 50 years of age can appear with official documents at AIIMS New Delhi office on February 19, 2019 for the job of assistant professor in different posts and locations.

AIIMS faculty recruitment 2019: Candidates will be selected based on an interview. (Representational Image)

AIIMS faculty recruitment 2019:  The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has advertised for 19 faculty posts for eligible candidates on its official website — aiimsexams.org. Interested candidates need to appear for a walk-in interview on February 19 (Tuesday) in the committee room adjacent to the office of the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The interview process will begin at 8:30 am and candidates reporting after 9 am will not be eligible to appear for the recruitment process. Candidates need to carry required documents with them as well for documents verification which will be conducted on the same day.

AIIMS faculty recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy details

Total – 19

Assistant professor of medical Oncology (NCI, Jhajjar) – 4

Assistant professor radiology (NCI, Jhajjar) – 3

Assistant professor of reproductive biology and clinical embryology – 1

Assistant professor of endocrinology and metabolism – 2

Assistant professor of emergency medicine – 1

Assistant professor of CTVS – 1

Assistant professor of immuno-oathology – 1

Assistant professor of medicine – 1

Assistant professor of Surgical oncology (NCI, Jhajjar) – 1

Assistant professor of Pediatric surgery – 3

AIIMS faculty recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates must not be more than 50 years of age, however, a relaxation provision is available for SC/ST/OBC category candidates

Education qualification: Candidates should have medical qualification included in Schedule I & II or part II of the third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (candidates possessing the qualifications included in Part-II of the third Scheduled should also fulfil the conditions specified in Section 13(3) of the Act).

AIIMS Faculty recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get Rs 1 lakh as a consolidated sum every month.

The appointment is purely on contract basis for a period of one year or till such time the alternate arrangements are made, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date of joining, according to official notification.

