AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 551 Nursing Officer post, salary over Rs 34,000 per month

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018: The selection will be done through a written test on September 16. The selection will be done through a written test on September 16.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the position of nursing officer. The online application submission has started from yesterday and the last date for submitting the same is July 12 upto 5 pm. The selection will be done through a written test on September 16 and the result will be declared on September 26. Aspirants can apply at the official website — aiimsexams.org. While filling the application form, candidates should make sure that their photo, signature and thumb impression should be clearly visible in preview.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 551

Designation

Nursing Officer

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have pursued B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university

Or

B.Sc (post-certificate)/post basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university.

They should also be registered as as nurse and midwife in state/Indian nursing council.

Or

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/board or council.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test only.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply may submit their applications through online mode. The fee can be paid through credit card/debit card and netbanking. In order to apply, aspirants should visit the official website http://www.aiimsexams.org

Application fee:

General/OBC candidates: Rs 500

SC/ST candidates: Rs 100

PWD: Exempted

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd