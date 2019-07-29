AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Chief administrative officer, administrative officer; application process ends July 31

AIIMS recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the notification for the recruitment of Chief administrative officer and administrative officer. The application process for the posts has begun and the last date to apply online will be July 31, 2019. The applicants are invited for filling up the following posts on deputation basis at this institute.

A total of five posts are vacant for Chief administrative officer and administrative officer. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of chief administrative officer and administrative officer on the official website of AIIMS- aiims.edu.

Vacancy Details:

Total vacancies- 5

Chief Administrative Officer- 1

Administrative Officer- 4

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief Administrative Officer

Candidates with MBA or PG diploma in personnel management or labour laws or degree in Law, are eligible for the post of chief administrative officer. Candidates should have more than three years experience in field of personnel management and labour management.

Administrative Officer

Candidates with degree in accounts matters officer processing MBA or PG diploma in personnel management can apply for the post of administrative officer. Candidates having more than three years experience in personnel management are eligible for the post of administrative officer.

Age limit:

The maximum age limit of the candidates should not cross 56 years.

Pay Scale:

Chief Administrative Officer

The candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 with an additional grade pay of Rs 6,600 per month.

Administrative Officer

The remuneration of the candidates will be between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

Candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS- aiims.edu for application process and further reference.

