AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: Apply for DEO, lab technician other posts before April 25

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of data entry operator (DEO), lab technician and other posts. The candidates can apply through the official website of AIIMS, New Delhi – aiims.edu.

The application process has already begun and the last date to apply online is April 25, 2019. A total of six vacancies are on offer through this recruitment process.

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 6

Research Assistant: 2

Data entry operator: 2

Laboratory Technician: 1

Scientist B: 1

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification: For different posts, candidates need to have a different education qualification. For the post of a research assistant, applicants should have a master’s degree in forensic science/ biotechnology/ life sciences

For the post of DEO candidates with a bachelor’s degree with a typing speed of 8000 per hour can apply. For a laboratory job, the applicant needs to have either a B.Sc or MLT with one-year experience.

For the position of scientist B, candidates need to hold M.Sc in Bioinformatics or related degree.

Age limit: The upper age limit to apply for the jobs is capped at 30 years apart from the post of Scientist B for which candidates the upper age limit is 35 years.

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before April 25, 2019.

