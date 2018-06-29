AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2018: Assistant Professors wanted, earn Rs 1 lakh per month

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2018: The interview for selection will be held on July 8 at 9 am. The interview for selection will be held on July 8 at 9 am.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2018: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to attend the walk-in-interview for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments on contractual basis for a period of one year. The interview will be held on July 8 at 9 am at the Committee Room, Jai Prakash Naryan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 15

Designation

Assistant Professor

Department

Cardiothoracic Surgery: 1

Neonatology: 1

Neurosurgery: 1

aediatric Surgery: 1

General Medicine: 1

Dermatology: 2

Psychiatry: 1

Paediatrics: 1

Radiodiagnosis: 4

Surgical Gastroenterology: 2

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification (General discipline): Aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 is required. Three years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of specialty.

Educational qualification (Superspeciality discipline): Aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialties and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialties. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 is required.

One years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of specialty. no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognised degree of D.M/M.Ch. or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 50 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

