AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2019: Vacancies in 129 Faculty positions, check eligibility criteria, selection process, other details

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to attend the walk-in-interview for the post of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Advertising

The online application process will begin on February 2, and the candidates can apply till March 4, 2019. There are 129 vacant posts, and the candidates need to get a postgraduate qualification of MD/ MS.

RRB Group D result date and time

AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 129

Post wise vacancy details:

Professor: 37

Associate Professor: 50

Additional Professor: 24

Assistant Professor: 29

Educational qualification (General discipline): Aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 is required. Three years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of specialty.

Educational qualification (Superspeciality discipline): Aspirant should be holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialties and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialties. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 is required.

One years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of specialty. no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognised degree of D.M/M.Ch. or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

Age limit:

Professor/ Additional Professor: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 58 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 50 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.