AICTE recruitment 2020: Pay scale above Rs 1 lakh, check vacancy details

AICTE recruitment 2020: The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of principal investigator, data analyst, data manager, other vacant positions. There is a single vacancy for every post, and the selected candidates will get a salary above Rs 1 lakh.

As per the advertisement, the detailed application process will be available on the website from October 16. The candidates can apply till October 28 through the website- aicte-india.org. The interview for the selection of candidates will be held on November 3.

The vacancies are for the posts of the principal investigator, data analysts, data managers, senior software engineers and IT consultants.

AICTE recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to be a minimum graduate to apply for the posts. For the post-wise details on eligibility criteria, please check the official notifications.

Pay scale: For the post of principal investigator, the candidates will get a salary of Rs 1.25 lakh (1,25,000) per month. For data analysts, data managers, the remuneration will be Rs 1 lakh per month.

The candidates for the post of senior software engineer will be on the pay scale of Rs 75,000 per month, and Rs 45,000 for IT consultant.

Age limit: For details on the age limit, please visit the website from October 16. The detailed notification will be uploaded on the website.

