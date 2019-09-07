AIBE All India Bar Council exam fee payment deadline extended: Check exam dates, syllabus

The Indian Bar Council has extended the last date to submit fee online to September 8 for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). Earlier, the deadline was September 3. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15. Those who have not paid the fee can do so at allindiabarcouncilexamination.com.

Advertising

The Bar Council of India is an open book eligibility examination for students and aspirants of law. The exam will be a multiple-choice (MCQ) based test. Candidate has to be enrolled with respective State Bar Council to appear for the AIBE.

AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose for attempting the examination. Those who clear the exam will be allowed to practice law in India and can work as lawyers.

There will be a total of 100 questions from 19 topics in the exam.

Advertising

In case any candidate has entered any wrong information or uploaded a wrong document, they need to get it rectified by e-mailing the correction along with your registration number on aibe.bci@gmail.com. In case of any query, candidates can also connect with the helpline number +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, and 011-49225023.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.