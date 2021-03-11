Uptick in hiring activities in February, agro-based, telecom industries witness significant growth: Report

The agro-based industries and telecom/ ISP witnessed a significant growth of 11 per cent and 10 per cent respectively despite pandemic slowdown. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Job postings across industries and cities witnessed a steady recovery in February with a 6 per cent growth compared to the previous month. The uptick in the hiring activities was led by import/ export (10 per cent), FMCG, food and packaged goods (9 per cent), and printing and packaging (9 per cent), according to a report by the job search website Monster.com.

The report revealed agro-based industries and telecom/ ISP witnessed a significant growth of 11 per cent and 10 per cent respectively despite the pandemic slowdown. Whereas, engineering, cement, construction, iron/ steel declined by 3 per cent, home appliances 5 per cent, and retail 6 per cent.

In terms of year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, the overall index in February still showcases a significant drop of 15 per cent mainly due to the impact of the pandemic across some of the key sectors, as per the Monster Employment Index report.

Also, when it comes to month-on-month growth, cities like Ahmedabad (17 per cent) and Bengaluru (10 per cent) have shown maximum growth compared to the last month. Further, there is a growth in job postings for experienced professionals. The demand for senior professionals with more than 15 years of experience has grown by 19 per cent, as per the job report.

The report also revealed that there has been a growth in jobs in all the major cities across the country in February as compared to January this year.

Among the cities, Ahmedabad (17 per cent), Bengaluru (10 per cent), Hyderabad (9 per cent) have shown an uptick. However, while /NCR (6 per cent), Jaipur (5 per cent), Coimbatore (4 per cent), Chandigarh (4 per cent) have shown moderate growth.

On the basis of y-o-y comparison, the majority of the cities are still seeing a decline in job postings.

‘While shifts in the job market have their ups and downs, with some sectors faring better than others, segments such as IT and telecom, alongside agro-based industries and media and entertainment continue to do well. Travel and tourism still face their sets of challenges. However, it has seen improvement from where it was during the onset of the pandemic. With the COVID vaccine rollout being initiated and the nation gears up to be workplace-ready, we can hope for improvements and new opportunities to open up in the coming months,” Monster.com CEO Sekhar Garisa said.