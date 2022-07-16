Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 2800 posts in Indian Navy

Indian Navy is inviting applications for the posts of Agniveers Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). The recruitment process began on July 15 and the last date to apply is July 22. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

A total of 2800 Agniveers will be recruited through this drive out of which 560 vacancies are for female candidates. The Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years.

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Current opportunities”

Step 3: Register on the given link

Step 4: Fill the application form and pay exam fee

Step 5: Click on submit and download application form for future reference

Training of the selected candidates will commence in November 2022, at INS Chilka, Odisha. ​​The selection will be conducted in three levels- written exams, Physical fitness test (PFT) and medical test. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and physical fitness test. The shortlisted candidates will be later called for recruitment medical test.