scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana

Recruitment will be held for posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), and Agniveer Tradesman, Recruitment Director, Colonel B S Bisht said in the statement.

Agniveer, Agniveer recruitmentYouths from six districts — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula — and Union Territory of Chandigarh will be able to participate in this rally. (Representative image. File)

A recruitment rally will be organised in Ambala to enlist Agniveers to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme, the government has said.
The rally will be held from October 25 to November 11 at Army Recruitment Headquarters and Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantt.

Youths from six districts — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula — and Union Territory of Chandigarh will be able to participate in this rally, said an official statement.

Read |Agniveer Recruitment 2022: IAF announces result for Agniveervayu; here’s how to check result, eligibility

Recruitment will be held for posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), and Agniveer Tradesman, Recruitment Director, Colonel B S Bisht said in the statement.

He said that according to the recruitment rules, sons of serving or retired officers and Sainik Veer Naris will be given relaxation in height, weight, and chest and 20 per cent bonus marks will be given on passing the examination.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

Bonus points will also be given to the winners of the Khelo India Youth Games and All India School Games Federation, he said.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:02:06 pm
Next Story

Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
1st ODI LIVE

India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
1st ODI LIVE

India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement