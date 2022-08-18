Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana

A recruitment rally will be organised in Ambala to enlist Agniveers to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme, the government has said.
The rally will be held from October 25 to November 11 at Army Recruitment Headquarters and Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantt.
Youths from six districts — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula — and Union Territory of Chandigarh will be able to participate in this rally, said an official statement.
Recruitment will be held for posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), and Agniveer Tradesman, Recruitment Director, Colonel B S Bisht said in the statement.
He said that according to the recruitment rules, sons of serving or retired officers and Sainik Veer Naris will be given relaxation in height, weight, and chest and 20 per cent bonus marks will be given on passing the examination.
Bonus points will also be given to the winners of the Khelo India Youth Games and All India School Games Federation, he said.
