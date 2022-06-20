Agnivir recruitment notification released; application process to begin in July

The Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of Agnivirs under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The application process will begin in July. The online registration is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model. Candidates can download the notification at the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in

As per the notification. all Agnivir will be discharged on completion of four years of service. On discharge after completion of four years, Agnivir will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to enable them to return to the society for pursuing employment in other sectors.

Agnivir recruitment: Eligibility criteria

The army has defined separate eligibility criterias for six categories of the Agnivir recruitment. The minimum age for applying to all six categories is 17.5 years and the upper age limit is 23 years. The upper age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 years as a one time measure for the recruiting year 2022-23

Agnivir recruitment: Employability criteria

Agnivir who are completing their engagement period in each batch will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre of IA. These applications will be considered in a centralised manner by the army based on an objective criteria including performance during their engagement period and not more than 25% of each specific batch of Agnivir will be enrolled in regular cadre of the IA, post completion of their four years engagement period.

Agnivir so enrolled as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of 15 years and will be governed by terms and conditions of service (of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in IA) currently in vogue (as amended from time to time). Agnivir will not have any right to be selected.