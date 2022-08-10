Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from November 1 

August 10, 2022 6:35:24 pm
The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for military police would be held from November 1 to 3 here.
According to a Defence statement, the recruitment is scheduled to be held at Manekshaw Parade ground here by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe.
The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army.
The details of age, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment in the specified category in the Army are given in the notification published by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru on August 7, the statement read.
Subscriber Only Stories
It further said that the online registration is open from August 10 to September 7.
Online registration of candidates on the website http://www.Joinindianarmy.nic.in is mandatory and admit cards of successfully registered candidates will be sent to their registered email between October 12 and 31, 2022
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?
Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from November 1
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Check specifications
Why it’s important that your child gets enough sleep
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look
Akshay Kumar likens dowry to ‘extortion’, says not many films are made on the issue
ICAI CA Inter, final November 2022 application process begins; how to apply
Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist
In pictures: The venomous bluebottle jellyfish spotted in Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty beach
Tata Power joins hands with JP Infra Mumbai to install residential EV charging points
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Extra polio shot offered to London children as concern grows