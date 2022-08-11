Agniveer Recruitment 2022: IAF declares result for Agniveervayu; here’s how to check result, eligibility

Agniveer Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the Agniveervayu result 2022, which comes under the Agniveer recruitment 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results at the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

“Result of STAR 01/2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from 24 Jul 2022 to 31 Jul 2022 is uploaded and can be viewed under individual candidate’s login. Also, SMS (on registered mobile no.) and email is being forwarded to all the shortlisted candidates,” the official notification reads.

Read | Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from November 1

Agniveervayu Result 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link given in the ticker on the home page.

Step 3: Sign in by keying in the registered email id and password.

Step 4: Your result will be available in your profile.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The result has also been sent to the shortlisted candidates individually via an SMS or mail on their registered phone number and email id respectively.

Shortlisted candidates should remember to get tartar and stains removed from their teeth before appearing for the medical examination. The official eligibility criteria states that a candidate’s ears should be free of wax. Candidates should be prepared to stay for the medical test for four to five days under their own arrangement, for which no TA/ DA shall be admissible.