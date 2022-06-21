Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force invites applications for Agnivir Vayu recruitment

The Indian Air Force is inviting online applications from unmarried Indian citizens to join as an Agnivir Vayu. The registration for the Agnipath recruitment scheme starts from June 24 at 10 am and will end on July 5 at 5 pm. Online examinations will start from July 24,2022. Eligible candidates can log on to agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Agnivir Vayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950 for four years and will form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. The Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain Agniveer Vayu beyond the engagement period of four years. On completion of four years of service, Agnivir Vayu will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Air Force.

Agnivir recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

Candidates born between December 29, 1999 and June 29, 2005 including both days are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years.

Education qualification

The candidates must have completed their class 10. Apart from this, they must also have their intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet. In case, the candidates are applying via an engineering diploma they must be able to produce their final mark sheet from a government recognised polytechnic.

Examination fee

The candidate must pay a sum of Rs.250 as examination fee while registering for the online examination.

Valid ID proof

Candidates must have a valid e-mail ID and mobile number. for successful online registration and should enter their Aadhar number in the on-line application. Candidates from J&K, Assam and Meghalaya are exempted for the same.

Details about required educational qualification, physical/medical standards and job specifications are available on CASB web portal agnipathvayu.cdac.in under the candidate’s login and the candidate can access this information without signing in.