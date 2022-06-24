Agnipath scheme: Registration process for Agnivir Vayu recruitment begins today

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin the registration for Agnivir Vayu posts under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The registration process begins on June 24 and the last date to apply is July 5 till 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at – agnipathvayu.cdac.in

The candidate must pay a sum of Rs.250 as an examination fee while registering for the online examination. The online examinations will start on July 24, 2022

Agnivir Vayu recruitment 2022: How you can apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on online registration link

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Upload official documents as instructed

Step 5: Complete the application process by saving your login credentials and make fee payment

Step 6: Take a note of your login credentials for future purposes

Agnivir Vayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950 for four years and will form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. The Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain Agniveer Vayu beyond the engagement period of four years. On completion of four years of service, Agnivir Vayu will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Air Force.

​​Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates born between December 29, 1999 and June 29, 2005 including both days are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years.

Academic qualification: The candidates must have completed their class 10. Apart from this, they must also have their intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet. In case, the candidates are applying via an engineering diploma they must be able to produce their final mark sheet from a government recognised polytechnic.