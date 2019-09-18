After leak in RRB JE exam, Railways looking for new agency to conduct tests

After the question paper of Railway Recruitment Board’s Junior Engineer exam was discovered to be in circulation on social media, the Indian Railways is looking for a new agency to conduct its recruitment exams. In the latest notice, the RRB has invited applications from public and private stakeholders to work as its Examination Conducting Agency (ECA).

According to the RRB, the ECA would conduct computer-based exams across India in 15 languages, namely Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for over 1 crore candidates appearing for the exam across shifts.

Meanwhile, the RRB has released the number of applicants that appeared for each exam conducted over the past year. The maximum number appeared for the RRB Group D exams, in which 1,89,82,719 candidates registered, followed by RRB NTPC, where 1,26,30,885 candidates have registered.

The RRB noted that the ECA should have the capacity to host over 1 lakh candidates in one shift conducted across the country. The ECA would undertake meticulous planning and largescale mobilisation of resources, besides efficient capturing, handling and processing of data. It should use a certified and thoroughly tested software to conduct the exam.

The responsibilities of the ECA, said the note, would include a pre-audit of all examination venues, communicating to candidates by e-mail and/or SMS, security, invigilation and frisking of candidates as well as capturing their biometrics, besides supporting RRBs during document verification and processing of answer keys.

RRB is reportedly meeting prospective bidders on September 25, where each company will be given 10 minutes to make their pitch. Interested bidders are required to email officials by September 23.

