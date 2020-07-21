After claiming no vacancy, UPSC to hold IES 2020

UPSC IES 2020 postponed UPSC IES 2020 postponed

After stating that there is no vacancies in the Economic Services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has now decided to go ahead with the recruitment exams. The number of vacancies in IES 2020 has not been declared yet but the UPSC will release a detailed notification on August 11.

The UPSC IES 2020 exam still will be held on October 16 and 18. The application window for this is likely to be reopened and more details will out soon. As per the earlier notification, only 47 vacancies were advertised that too for the Indian Statistical Service (ISS). The IES and ISS exams are held together.

“On a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs, the Commission has reconsidered its earlier decision and has now decided to hold the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 on 16th to 18th October 2020. The Notification of the examination is likely to be issued on August 11,” the UPSC stated in the official statement.

“Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs),” the UPSC had said earlier.

Last year, a total of 65 vacancies were advertised under UPSC IES ISS recruitment notification. Of the total, 32 were for IES and 33 for Indian Statistical Service (ISS) posts. The IES jobs are aimed at hiring individuals having at least a postgraduate level degree in economics and related fields. As per rules, youngsters between the age group of 21 to 31 years are selected for these jobs.

Recently, UPSC has announced to give candidates to and fro airfare tickets to the civil services interview exam. The commission will also help candidates with their lodging and transport requirements, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) also deferred its recruitment exam schedule. The exams were to begin from August which now will begin from October.

