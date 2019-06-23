AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Apply for 150 posts, minimum monthly salary Rs 97,000; check documents needed, how to apply

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: The Armed forces medical services (AFMS) invites applications for male and female candidates who have cleared MBBS exam in first or second attempt for the post of a medical officer. The application process is open at amcsscentry.gov.in and the last date to apply is July 21, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 150 vacancies including 15 for female candidates are advertised. Candidates will be selected based in an interview. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.

Read| From Xiomi to Decathlon list of top internships for freshers, stipend up to Rs 35,000

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Those with a postgraduate degree or diploma recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE can also apply.

Advertising

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the job is capped at 45 years. The age will be calculated as on December 31, 2019.

Read| SBI clerk recruitment 2019 Day 2 analysis: Numerical ability section difficult in an overall moderate exam

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’ in the left-hand panel

Step 3: Fill details, click on submit

Step 4: Verify details to get the registration number

Step 5: Use registration number to log-in

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— Passport sized photo

— Copy of class 10 certificate

— Aadhar card

— Internship completion certificate

— Permanent medical registration certificate

Read| How a career in yoga will help you make money

— MBBS/ PG degree certificate

— MBBS final part I and II attempt certificates

— NCC certificate, if any

— passport, if foreign graduate

— Attestation Form in triplicate duly filled in and attested by Competent Authority

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a minimum pay score of Rs 97,000 per month, according to the official notification.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.