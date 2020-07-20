Indian Army AFMS invites application for SSC medical officer posts

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2020: Apply till August 26. Representational image/ file AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2020: Apply till August 26. Representational image/ file

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2020: The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of a medical officer as Short Service Commissioned (SSC). The application process is open at amcsscentry.gov.in and the last date to apply is August 26.

The candidates who have cleared their MBBS in first or second attempt are eligible to apply for the post of a medical officer. A total of 300 vacancies including 30 for female candidates are advertised. Candidates will be selected based in an interview. The interview is expected to be conducted from August 31 at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Those with a postgraduate degree or diploma recognised by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE can also apply.

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the job is capped at 45 years. The age will be calculated as on December 31, 2020.

Interview: The eligible candidates will be called for interview in September at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Documents needed

Passport sized photo, Aadhaar card, internship completion certificate, permanent medical registration certificate, MBBS/ PG degree certificate, MBBS final part I and II attempt certificates, NCC certificate, if any, passport, if foreign graduate, attestation form in triplicate duly filled in and attested by Competent Authority.

Salary

Selected candidates will get a minimum pay score of Rs 61,300 per month, according to the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the website- amcsscentry.gov.in till August 26.

